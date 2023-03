Two members of a Muncie family were arrested this week on allegations of child and animal neglect based on conditions at their eastside home. According to the Star Press, 40 year old Tara Michelle Dampier and 41 year old James Joshua Dampier, who are reportedly siblings, were taken into custody Tuesday at their home in the 100 block on North Hodson Avenue. City police serving a search warrant at the house found it to be in deplorable condition.