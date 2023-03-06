The trial of former Madison County councilman Steve Sumner has been set by a special judge for May 1. The Herald Bulletin reports the 53 year old Sumner is facing a total of 13 criminal charges for inappropriate activity with a girl under the age of 16.
If convicted Sumner would face a possible sentence ranging from 10 to 57 years and maximum fines of up to $120,000.
Trial Date Reset For Former Madison County Councilman
