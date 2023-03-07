Legendary Member of Southern Rock Group Lynyrd Skynyrd Dies

Over the weekend, in a Facebook post the band Lynyrd Skynyrd announced the passing of their songwriter and guitarist Gary Rossington. Rossington was the last living member of the original southern rock band that formed in 1964. Lynyrd Skynyrd has performed at Muncie’s Emens auditorium and the band is scheduled to appear at Ruoff Music Center this August.

An Indianapolis Star investigative report says Ascension St. Vincent has closed nearly two dozen primary and walk-in urgent care centers across Indiana creating pockets of healthcare deserts across the state. The health network cited financial struggles for the decision, but is still putting hundreds of millions into hospital projects and has sunk billions into investments that didn’t pan out. The health network announced in 2021 that it’s putting $325 million into expansions and renovations at its main hospital on 86th Street in Indianapolis. Ascension, which is headquartered in St. Louis, makes more money out of Indiana than in any of the other 18 states where it operates, according to data analysis from the National Academy for State Health Policy.

WRTV6 reports the Central Indiana Police Foundation wants to reduce minor ticket infractions and promote road safety with their new No Ticket Let’s Fix It program. In partnership with Jiffy Lube, the Central Indiana Police Foundation has given $25 coupons to several law enforcement departments in Central Indiana. The coupons will be provided to citizens who are stopped for a non-functioning taillight, improper brake lights or failing headlight infractions and can be used at a local Jiffy Lube to get the problem fixed. The program will last throughout March.

Ball State is set to finish up several highly visible construction projects in the next few months, including a new outdoor amphitheater, one-stop student help center inside the Student Center, and demolition and green space transformation of the former LaFollette housing complex. The IPR report says work is continuing at the Cooper Science building, with demolition of one section to begin this fall. The State of Indiana has funded close to $400 million of campus projects in the past several years. And in the two-year state budget lawmakers are crafting now, Ball State is asking for another capital request of $81.6 million for what it’s calling the “North Campus” project. If granted, $28 million will go to renovations to the architecture building.

While investigating one man who was shot, IMPD discovered a second victim dead inside of a car on the westside. Indianapolis Metro Police say they were called to a shooting at a gas station on W. Washington Street and Holt Road around 3:00 a.m. Sunday. Police found a man that was shot in the neck who had walked himself to the gas station. The man was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition. While investigating the shooting, officers found a second victim. On Rockville Road north of the first incident, a dead man was found in the back seat of a car. IMPD says they’re investigating both shootings and believe them to be connected.

On Thursday, March 9, at 6:30pm at Carnegie Library, Karen Vincent will present “Emily Kimbrough: From Muncie to the World.” She will share highlights of Emily’s life and career from her early years in Muncie to the work and accomplishments that took her all over the world. A special reading from one of Emily’s scripts will be performed by the “Paul Revere Players.” The program is open to the public, and a reception will follow.

Two healthy newborns were surrendered in “Safe Haven Baby Boxes” in Indiana within 48 hours last week, according to a WRTV6 report. The first infant was surrendered at the Cleveland Township Baby Box in Elkhart. Less than two days later, a second infant was surrendered in the Wayne Township Fire Station’s baby box in Indianapolis. Since the first Safe Haven Baby box was installed in Indiana, 26 infants have been placed safely in the boxes. Nationwide, the organization has assisted with 125 safe surrenders stemming from calls to the Safe Haven Baby Box Hotline.

Indiana Capital Chronicle reports Gov.Eric Holcomb has commuted the sentence of a drug dealer with a terminal brain tumor. Holcomb granted clemency to Tommy Alsman, who was convicted in Posey County in 2019 with dealing methamphetamine. He is currently serving a 10-year sentence but has been diagnosed with an inoperable stage four brain tumor. The Indiana Parole Board unanimously recommended the sentence commutation.

The Indianapolis Zoo reports their 16-year-old African elephant “Zahara” is pregnant and due in October. The calf will complete the third generation in the zoo’s herd. The calf will be the world’s first elephant to be born through artificial insemination to a mother who was also born through the same procedure. An elephant’s gestation period is 22-months long, and Zahara is 15-months in and is doing well.

Second Harvest food bank will have a food distribution tailgate beginning at 10am today at Callaway Park in Elwood. The address is 902 Callaway Park Drive in Elwood. This Thursday at 10am there will be a food distribution tailgate at the Muncie Mall.

The Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team went from up 14 to down 12 and then beat the Michigan Wolverines in overtime to close out the regular season Sunday 75-73. With the win, Indiana earned a double bye in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament. They are the 3 seed and will play in the tournament on Friday. Purdue, is the No. 1 seed in this week’s Big Ten tournament, and is idle until Friday when the boilermakers will play either Michigan or Rutgers at noon at Chicago’s United Center.

Shafer Leadership academy in Muncie will be offering their 8-week training opportunity titled “Emergence” from April 4th to May 23rd. The course is for those interested in enhancing their leadership skills. To register visit shaferleadership.com slash “emergence.”

The Herald Bulletin reports the trial of former Madison County councilman Steve Sumner has been set by a special judge for May 1. Sumner, 53, is facing a total of 13 criminal charges for alleged sexual activity with a girl under the age of 16. If convicted Sumner would face a possible sentence ranging from 10 to 57 years and maximum fines of up to $120,000.

Here’s more from the Muncie Mayor’s State of the City report…The mayor said “l, like many of you, have family members that are either no longer in your life because they died of an overdose or some other situation, or you have family members who are recovering and that never, never, never ends.” The Muncie Crisis Center is expected to open sometime in 2023. It will be run by professionals who will give our citizens a second chance.

The City of Indianapolis has introduced another construction project. Monday, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced a reconstruction project on the north-side of the Circle City. The target: the Meridian Street corridor. This is just one of several necessary projects, says District 2 City County Counselor Keith Potts…. Chris Waters of Luna Language Services, which is located on Meridian, says the street is vital to the city… Waters says the project could also help increase property value and safety for people taking the sidewalk.

The StarPress reports formal charges have been filed against a Winchester man arrested last week as a result of an Indiana State Police child pornography investigation. 44 year old Robert E. Puckett Jr., is charged in Randoph Superior Court with three counts of possession of child pornography, two are Level 5 felonies carrying a maximum six-year prison term and one is a Level 6 felony with a maximum 30-month sentence.

International Women’s Day is on March 8th. It’s a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity.

Jackson Park’s continued renovation is underway. Mayor Thomas Broderick, Jr. shared in a Facebook post that the old equipment has been removed and the new structures are already starting to go up. Jackson Park will get a multi-level play system with activities and slides, swings, a merry-go-round, and spring riders. The bright, new playground equipment should be open to the public in a few weeks. Last year, the shelter and the restrooms were renovated at the park.

