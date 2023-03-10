A Pendleton woman has entered into a plea agreement for taking her daughter to Florida in violation of a child custody order.
The Herald Bulletin reports 35 year old Ashley Laing was sentenced Laing to 18 months to be served on probation. A judge ordered her to pay $2,800 to the county for the cost of her extradition from Florida. The incident took place in October.
Pendelton Woman Sentenced For Violating Child Custody Order
