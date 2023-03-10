Pair Charged In Connection With Child’s Gun Death To Stand Trial Separately

Two adults charged in a Muncie boy’s shooting death will stand trial separately. The Star Press reports back in November, a 4 year old boy was killed after he found a loaded handgun inside his family’s home on South Burlington Drive. The boy’s mother,

22 year old Alycia Justyne Smith and a man then described as her boyfriend, 19-year-old Joseph Paul Marquiz Jackson, were arrested, They were each later charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death.