A Muncie woman who drove a now-convicted killer from the scene of the homicide was sentenced Thursday to time already served in the Delaware County jail. The Star Press reports charges against 23 year old Taejanelle Charmaine Childress stem from the July 2021 slaying of 23-year-old James Braydon “J.B.” King III , who was fatally shot in an apartment at the Canterbury Townhomes complex in west Muncie.