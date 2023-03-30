Muncie First Thursday, April 6 at Cornerstone Center for the Arts

Softer side of local news first – It’s one week from today – First Thursday in downtown Muncie, and Cornerstone Center for the Arts will have a lot of makers – Debra Dragoo

The April 6 event is 5 – 8 p.m. and their featured Judith Barnes Memorial Gallery artist is Matt Blanchfield, a Cornerstone instructor.

Why it’s called the 3 Trails Music Series – Rick Zeigler

From WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio show – first of four free shows at Canan Commons is in late July.

The Ball State Daily News was recently honored with a Gold Crown Award, at its College Media Convention in New York, by the Columbia Scholastic Press Association (CSPA). The Daily News was one of just five student newspaper publications nationwide to earn Gold Crown status in the “Hybrid News” category. Ball Bearings, Ball State’s student-run magazine, and Byte, a student-run multimedia entertainment and pop culture publication, each earned Silver Crown awards.