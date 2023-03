Explore 40 acres of fun at Minnetrista Museum & Garden’s Family Adventure Day: Spring Celebration. Enjoy crafts, games, and more on Wednesday, March 22. MuncieJournal.com reports the event will be broken out into three two-hour sessions, 10 a.m.–Noon, 1–3 p.m., and 4–6 p.m. Minnetrista recommends pre-registering for the timeslot of your choice. To pre-register, visit minnetrista.net/events.