43rd Farm Festival in Muncie

Saluting the farming community – Today and tomorrow, the long standing tradition of the Delaware County Farm Festival happens at the Muncie Fairgrounds. Free for all, from 8:30 a.m. til 8 p.m. each day. 43 years running – with two years taken off, due to COVID.

In case you missed it Sunday night, the Oscar did not go to Stranger at the Gate, the film with Muncie ties about a real life story with a happy ending. The Documentary Short film winner was The Elephant Whisperers.

Woof Boom Radio will provide live play by play of the Delta boys basketball game Saturday in that 12 noon scheduled start – on WMUN 92.5 FM, 1340 AM, and free streams. The Wapahani game at 10 a.m. will be on 96.7, 102.9 and free streams. When either, or both win – we’ll have the 8 p.m. games as well. IHSAA rules will not allow us to provide live video coverage.