Filling Your Tank’s Getting More Expensive – Here’s Why

Going up again – Indiana’s gas tax is going to go up again next month. Harrison Silcox reports

This Saturday, 5th District Congresswoman Victoria Spartz will hold a Town Hall meeting in Muncie

it starts at 11 a.m. at Muncie City Hall’s auditorium.

$1.7 million from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority has been awarded to six Indiana not-for-profit entities to administer the HOME-funded Tenant Based Rental Assistance (HOME TRBA) program. The organizations will assist income-eligible households with at least one member who was formerly incarcerated.

Holding hands can ease pain: researchers say (University of Haifa) that holding the hand of someone can reduce their pain.

Purdue say Colorful sidewalks move tourists, with those polled more apt to walk around the city if the paths leading them to a museum or historic site were clearly marked and decorated.

Here’s how Justin Gillespie found out

This brave young man wanted to graduate

A mom’s nightmare – a son needing a transplant, now. Here’s Muncie’s Garnisha Mason talking about the bravery of Justin

There’s online info and a way to donate, plus an event at Tonne Winery this Saturday from 4 – 7 p.m.

He says it’s a good thing – The Muncie Mayor continues to say, the Muncie Mall being sold is good news. He shared that with us many months ago, and the recent tax sale announcement is part of legal steps that the bank must take, to be allowed to sell to new owners – and sometime this year, he says it is likely to change hands. Watch his Facebook post from yesterday for more.

Use smaller words in memo – a study (Stanford University) concluded that people who use complicated language when simple words will do, tend to be viewed as less intelligent than those who use a more basic and understandable vocabulary.

Children’s medication, antibiotics and treatment for ADHD are among a number of drugs that have been in short supply in recent months — and NBC reports these shortages of critical medications are only rising, from a new report prepared by Democrats on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

Project 50 is a collaboration between Forward Visions, Muncie Black Expo, Muncie-Delaware County Black Chamber and Muncie NAACP. This is a non-partisan campaign trying to get 50% of registered voters to vote in the election this year. In Delaware County, we’ve had some of the lowest voter turnouts in the State of Indiana in the last couple of elections.

Watch out for unsolicited texts asking if you made a recent purchase. This fraud tactic is known as “Smishing” or “SMS phishing”. Old National Bank told customers recently to simply ignore the text.

May 6th will be a big day in Muncie – BSU Spring Commencement, and the Rialzo fundraiser. The Cardinal plan is posted on our Local News Page this morning, and the Meridian event starts at 6 p.m.

10 a.m. – Main, university-wide ceremony in the Quad

*This is a ceremony and celebration for all graduates that features a speaker, an address from President Mearns, the hooding of doctoral students, the conferral of master’s and undergraduate degrees, and a special performance. Master’s and undergraduate candidates will not be individually recognized at this ceremony. They will walk across the stage as their name is called at their assigned college ceremony below.

12:30 p.m. – R. Wayne Estopinal College of Architecture and Planning Ceremony at Emens Auditorium

12:30 p.m. – College of Fine Arts and College of Sciences and Humanities Ceremony at Worthen Arena

4 p.m. – College of Health and Teachers College Ceremony at Worthen Arena

7:30 p.m. – Miller College of Business and College of Communication, Information, and Media Ceremony at Worthen Arena