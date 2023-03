Actor and producer David Arquette will be the next featured speaker in the David Letterman Distinguished Professional Lecture and Workshop Series at Ball State University. MuncieJournal.com reports Arquette is scheduled to speak at 7 p.m. on April 10 in the Art and Journalism Building, Room 175, across from the Atrium on the Ball State campus. The event is free and open to the public, but general admission tickets are required for entry.