Elwood Dad Honoring His Son’s Legacy

Honoring his son’s legacy – Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz was killed in the line of duty last summer and now, his father is joining the police department in his memory. Sascha Nixon has more.

Three Robotics Teams from Delaware County Qualify for World Championship – groups from Royerton Elementary, Selma Elementary, Delta Middle School received their World’s invitation. Real all about it on MuncieJournal.com.

On Saturday, April 22nd Union Chapel will be hosting a FREE medical and dental clinic for underinsured and non-insured adults. This event at their building at 4622 N. Broadway Muncie, IN 47303 from 9:00am until 2:00pm. Space is limited and appointments will be made on a first come, first served basis. There’s even rides from Blood and Fire Ministries and the Muncie Mall.

Good people doing good things: Muncie Animal Care and Services benefits from many fundraising efforts from local artist Debra Dragoo

See her and many makers at this coming First Thursday at Cornerstone Center for the Arts and throughout the downtown Muncie area from 5 – 8 p.m.

Safety check – Ball State oversees Muncie Community Schools, and while I had Pres. Mearns on WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio show yesterday, I asked him about MCS security in the wake of the Nashville TN shootings

Hear the whole interview on This Week in Delaware County, first airing Saturday’s 9-10am on WMUN.

Easter Week food giveaways – Second Harvest Food Bank of ECI will be in Madison County Tuesday, April 4 10:00 AM Callaway Park – Elwood. Jay County Wednesday, April 5 10:00 AM Jay County Fairgrounds, Portland. And Blackford County Thursday, April 6 10:00 AM at the Fairgrounds – Hartford City.

Indiana is Indiana is the fifth most festival-obsessed state in the United States, 28% higher than the national average based on Google searches, according to fashion retailer Boohoo.

Nonprofit Support Network announced the launch of a nonprofit listserv, the organization’s first service available to organizations serving or located in Muncie and Delaware County. This free email discussion tool will provide another way for nonprofit organizations to connect, share, and learn by building a remote community. To learn more visit muncienonprofits.org.

Indy Eleven will host its 2023 Home Opener on Saturday, April 1 vs. Las Vegas Lights FC. Kickoff at IUPUI Carroll Stadium at 7:00 P.M. Gates at Carroll Stadium will open at 6:00 p.m., and at Halftime – the high-flying All Star Stunt Dogs.