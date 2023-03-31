Connecting Non Profits In Muncie And Delaware County

Nonprofit Support Network is excited to announce the launch of a nonprofit listserv, the organization’s first service available to organizations serving or located in Muncie and Delaware County. This free email discussion tool will provide another way for nonprofit organizations to connect, share, and learn by building a remote community. MuncieJournal.com reports nonprofit workers interested in joining one or more listserv groups can complete the sign-up form on Nonprofit Support Network’s website at muncienonprofits.org/tools.