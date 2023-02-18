Young artists throughout Delaware County are invited to bring their art submissions for the 2023 Muncie Young Artist Exhibition Juried Art Competition (YAE) to Cornerstone Center for the Arts, 520 E. Main St., from March 1 through April 5.
The submissions should be brought to the second floor reception desk.No more than two submissions will be accepted per student.
Young Artists Sought In Delaware County
Young artists throughout Delaware County are invited to bring their art submissions for the 2023 Muncie Young Artist Exhibition Juried Art Competition (YAE) to Cornerstone Center for the Arts, 520 E. Main St., from March 1 through April 5.