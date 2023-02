Close to three weeks after a Muncie man was convicted of murder in a July 2021 slaying, another local resident has been charged with participating in the homicide. The Star Press reports 30 year old Ravonte L. Love was charged Thursday with murder and conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a deadly weapon stemming from the fatal shooting — on July 22, 2021 — of 23-year-old James Braydon “J.B.” King III.