We now the names of the three people killed in a crash Sunday on Delaware County Road 600-W. Authorities say 28 year old
Alexis N. Strader, 28, and her two children — son Jonah Strader, who last week celebrated his third birthday, and Laila Strader, who would have observed her second birthday in June — were pronounced dead at the scene of the one-car crash. They’re from Muncie and were ina vehicle that left the road and overturned several times.
Victims In Sunday Crash Identified
We now the names of the three people killed in a crash Sunday on Delaware County Road 600-W. Authorities say 28 year old