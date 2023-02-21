Victims In Sunday Crash Identified

We now the names of the three people killed in a crash Sunday on Delaware County Road 600-W. Authorities say 28 year old

Alexis N. Strader, 28, and her two children — son Jonah Strader, who last week celebrated his third birthday, and Laila Strader, who would have observed her second birthday in June — were pronounced dead at the scene of the one-car crash. They’re from Muncie and were ina vehicle that left the road and overturned several times.