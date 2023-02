The Mutual Bank Charitable Foundation has gifted the Muncie Children’s Museum $100,000 to fund a portion of the exhibits and a portion of the Muncie Children’s Museum Endowment Fund at the Community Foundation of Muncie & Delaware County as part of the More to Explore Campaign. MuncieJournal.com reports the More to Explore Campaign has currently raised over $2.6 million with a goal of $3 million.