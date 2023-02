More on this week’s raid by federal agents in Delaware County: it was led by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives at a property owned by community leader Stephen D. Brand – public tax records show ownership. In a social media post, Mayor Dan Ridenour’s administration said the raid was “not connected with city business in any way.” No charges have been filed. Brand is a member of Woof Boom Radio’s Community Advisory Board.