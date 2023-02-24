MCS Board and BSU Involvement Not Likely to Change Anytime Soon

Talking about school board control – As we have previously reported, the Indiana Legislature is considering a request to move the Gary schools out of state control – and we wondered if Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch has heard of any efforts related to Muncie Community Schools

The appointed Board, and overseeing by Ball State University has been in effect since May 2018.

A woman in the UK won over $100,000 playing bingo after taking her mother’s ashes in an urn to the game.

Save the dates: May 11 and 12, the Hillcroft Services golf outing, at the Players Club Yorktown.

Restarting something – here’s Delaware County Historical Society Board member Chris Flook

Hear that entire interview on WMUNmuncie.com – look for the segment entitled Chris Flook.

A medical emergency yesterday may have been to blame with a vehicle crashing into an MCS school bus. Five or six students were treated at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital – all reportedly treated and released.

A survey (Nielsen) of streaming service customers found that the average user (18-49) spends an average of 12.7 minutes making a selection.

Follow up: about 300 attended last weekend’s Rock and Roll Trifecta concert at Cornerstone Center for the Arts featuring the Why Store and two other bands.

Bearcats tonight – Jared Boomer and Rob Fisher will be camera cool, and Radio ready at New Castle on FM, AM and TV link from IHSAA.

Delayed since September, a press conference was finally held this week about Muncie plans for a crisis center. WLBC’s Mike Rhodes tells us who’s involved

Read all about it on MuncieJournal.com.

British scientists seem to have determined that parents who have more than two children face a greater risk of heart disease. And each additional child boosts the danger even higher. Weirdly, having only one child or no children also increases the risk.

Final state are in for Walk a Mile Muncie – 80 teams and 1200+ walkers combined to raise over $121,000. The 20th Anniversary event happens next February!

Celebrating the Struggle and Reaching the Resolution-A Spoken Word program will be from 5-7 p.m., Sunday Feb. 26, at Cornerstone Center for the Arts, 7 and older will be charged $5 at the

On our community news Radio show This Week in Delaware County, guests include Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Congresswoman Victoria Spartz, Brian Wolfe for the Muncie train show this weekend, and Greg Pence. First airing Saturday’s from 9-10am on the new WMUN.