State Finals Bound at Muncie Central High School

State Finals Bound in Muncie – Today (Thursday February 16th) Muncie Central is hosting a sendoff for heavyweight wrestler Titus Waters as he makes his way to the IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament in Indianapolis. 6 p.m. at the Muncie Central High School gym, enter through door 11 of the high school.

WLBC News Bits:

A bill to provide state-funded firearm training to teachers has advanced out of the Indiana House and is now up for consideration in the State Senate.

The Ball State baseball team was voted to finish first in the regular season in the MAC preseason poll.

A Greenwood woman faces animal cruelty charges after prosecutors say she shot her neighbor’s dog who had gotten out of his family’s fenced yard. Investigators told WTHR the video from a door camera directly contradicts what the suspect told them about why she opened fire. 73-year-old Marian Martin claimed an “aggressive” pit bull “came at her,” forcing her to shoot. But prosecutors and Polo’s owner saw something vastly different in that video that led to animal cruelty charges.

The 37th Annual Muncie St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be held Friday, March 17th (St. Patrick’s Day) beginning at 6:00p.m. Line-up will begin at 4:30 pm at Muncie Central Fieldhouse parking lot. Political Entries-$75, Business Entries-$50, Not For Profit/Family/Neighborhood Entries-$25. Parade entry forms are available for download @ ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE — DWNTWN The Original Muncie (downtownmuncie.org) or by email at cheryl@downtownmuncie.org

Get to know the new guy – What you might not know about the new Town Manager of Yorktown – Chase Bruton

from yesterday’s Delaware County Today Radio show on the new WMUN. Heat the entire interview on WMUNmuncie.com now.

Alexandria Community School Corp. stood out this school year as the only area school that did not observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Parent noted, and the board changed it for ’24.

On a 6-3 vote against it – there will be no investigation into Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry by the city council, after his city-issued SUV was in an accident as he and his wife were heading home from an event.

Young artists throughout Delaware County are invited to bring their art submissions for the 2023 Muncie Young Artist Exhibition Juried Art Competition (YAE) to Cornerstone Center for the Arts, 520 E. Main St., from March 1 through April 5. The submissions should be brought to the second floor reception desk.

South view elementary gave a presentation on changes inside the school during Tuesday night’s Muncie Community School Board meeting. Principal Casey Smitherman explained new expectations for students both inside and outside the classroom, including new in school suspension procedures. South view recently reopened their Cafeteria for students, and students have been traveling to the Muncie Public Library every two weeks due to construction within the school.

Big name racer coming to town – Indy 500 winner Sam Hornish Jr. is coming to Muncie, April 27th – for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes spring fundraising banquet at the Horizon Convention Center. Info, tickets, and table sponsor info at www.ecinfca.org

Needing a little more time on a Muncie fence ordinance – Mayor Ridenour said the Planning Commission brought it up to the City Council

Tabled, for now.

They released more about the Monday traffic trouble on I69 near Madison county: Ernest Leroy Moye, 77, died in that 4:45 p.m. accident. Van the west side of the highway and went into a ditch, rolled over – two others were injured and listed in stable condition in the Herald Bulletin.

On Monday, February 20, 2023, the Richmond Police Department will be training at Test Intermediate School. Emergency personnel & several emergency vehicles will be around the campus.

We learned more this week on the new WMUN’s 765BusinessJournal.com Radio show about the Innovation Connector in Muncie

Ted Baker – full interview airs on This Week in Delaware County, first airing Saturday’s from 9 – 10 a.m. on WMUN.

