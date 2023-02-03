Spartz “will not run for office in 2024.”

February 3, 2023

Noblesville, IN – Today, Rep. Victoria Spartz (IN-05) issued a statement below on her potential run for office in 2024. Congresswoman Victoria Spartz said, “It’s been my honor representing Hoosiers in the Indiana State Senate and U.S. Congress and I appreciate the strong support on the ground. 2024 will mark seven years of holding elected office and over a decade in Republican politics. I won a lot of tough battles for the people and will work hard to win a few more in the next two years. However, being a working mom is tough and I need to spend more time with my two high school girls back home, so I will not run for any office in 2024.”

Victoria Spartz is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 5th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Spartz (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 5th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 8, 2022.