Indiana’s Getting Less Healthy

We are getting less healthy – Indiana state health commissioner Dr. Kris Box

A bill being discussed in a committee would provide additional state funding to county health departments that opt into a new program to help with that. Among other things, the bill is also intended to stomp out political influence within health departments. The DOH has awarded nearly $8.5 million in grants to organizations working to improve Hoosiers’ health as part of the Health Issues and Challenges program, which was established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2021 with funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. This is the second round of grants through the program and follows $35 million that was announced last June.

WLBC News Bits:

Political journalist and Indy radio talk show host, Abdul Hakeem-Shabazz, has decided to file the paperwork to run for Indianapolis mayor as a Republican.

William Shatner, the Emmy® Award-winning actor who came to fame portraying Captain James T. Kirk on the original “Star Trek” television series, announced he has signed on to provide special co-narration for the all-new concert tour, “Our Planet Live in Concert.” Based on the Netflix original documentary nature series, the tour will perform in Indianapolis on Saturday, April 8 at Old National Centre.

Chamber Bowl 2023 sponsored in part by WLBC, IS February 25, 2023 a Saturday afternoon at Clancy’s Village Bowl. Networking starts at 12 noon and the tournament kicks off at 1 p.m. A team of 5 bowlers for only $175. Contact Brenda Brumfield or call 765-751-9127.

Kind words from a respected local leader – Ball State President Gregory Mearns on our newest Woof Boom Radio effort called WMUN – The new Talk of Muncie

He’s a guest on This Week in Delaware County, airing first on Saturday’s each weekend on 92-5FM 1340 AM and free streams from 9 – 10 a.m.

Gary wants school control back – Thursday, the Senate Appropriations Committee heard legislation concerning the transition of the Gary Community School Corporation back to local control. Senator Eddie Melton released the following statement: “…We are thankfully approaching the end of the distressed status, and it’s important that we have a governing structure in place to make the smoothest transition back to a local governing body and identify a superintendent.” Some will wonder if a similar change will happen for Muncie Community Schools – but when we asked Gov. Holcomb last year about that possibility

Ball State sports plans: remember, though your tickets might say Saturday – it’s a tonight game at home for the Card Men’s basketball game. And, the women’s team has a matinee Saturday home game, plus the other half of the men’s volleyball two-fer with BYU, after losing Thursday night. Hoops on regular Radio channels and streams from Woof Boom Radio.

For February Black History Month, we wondered during a yesterday conversation with Pres. Mearns if BSU has plans

He noted a today event

Republican candidate for Mayor of Zionsville John Stehr says he has a three-part comprehensive plan for Zionsville over the next 15 years if elected. He calls it “Zionsville 2040.”

If that voice sounds familiar – yes, it’s that John Stehr – from WTHR anchor fame.

WLBC News Bits:

Changing Views: The Photography of Dorothea Lange will allow you to see many of the photos taken by the woman, as well as those of other photojournalists at the Eiteljorg Museum.

Carmel Bike Share sees record growth in 2022.

Electric vehicles more expensive to fuel than gas-powered cars at end of 2022: so says a consulting firm in a Fox News report.

Every weekend, This Week in Delaware County reviews great news and info that you need to know. On this weekend’s show, reviewing the economic development tool called Brownfields, the Honor Guard, free tax help in Yorktown, ISP with safety info, and the entire new interview with BSU Pres. Mearns – including the controversy of the on campus round about that has a stop sign. First airing Saturday’s 9-10am ON the new WMUN – the talk of muncie on 92-5 FM 1340 AM and free streams.

Written and compiled by Dir. of News Operations, Steve Lindell