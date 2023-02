A Randolph County father faces a felony charge over the level of care provided to his adult son, who is mentally disabled. Authorities say 64 year old Carl Austin Sr’s son — who is in his 30s — was determined to have ingested “benzodiazepines, cannabinoids and oxycodone” before he was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in mid-January. The man would be unable to take those on his own, authorities allege.