Paper Calls It “The Rowray Bill” on Birth Control

The Indy Star called it the “Rowray bill to expand birth control access” – the House Public Health Committee this week approved a bill authored by State Rep. Elizabeth Rowray, R-Yorktown, that would allow pharmacists to prescribe and dispense hormonal contraceptives like birth control pills and patches. House Bill 1568 now heads to full House for further consideration.

Prepare for the unimaginable – In an active shooter situation, what should you do? Advice from Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner

The value of an internship, from the voice of new Town Manager Chase Bruton

Today (Friday, 2/17) from 8a-4p at Open Door Walnut Street Muncie, pick up a FREE supply of at-home Covid tests kits for your home, workplace, or organization. Individual test kits as well as full cases will be available. Many tests have upcoming expiration dates, and some expiration dates have been extended by the FDA.

Day games for BSU men and women’s basketball – both road, and regular Radio channels and streams. Wapahani at Yorktown boys’ basketball tomorrow night on WMUN Radio and Woof Boom TV from the IHSAA link.

Pot talk – The Indiana State Legislature has been talking again about marijuana decriminalization, and I asked Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner yesterday about it

Dr. Richard Feldman, Indiana’s former state health commissioner, even spoke in favor of the bill. Many believe it will not be passed – Committee Chair Rep. Wendy McNamara said this week it likely won’t get a vote this session.

98 percent of available residential properties are occupied in the downtown Muncie area. At yesterday’s Muncie Redevelopment Commission meeting, Vicki Veach with the Downtown Development Partnership gave an overview of 2022. Over $4 million in public and private investment in downtown properties, 15 new businesses and an estimated that $2.5 million was generated in property taxes.

The state boys basketball season is about to get very real – Principal Chris Walker on yesterday’s Delaware County Today Radio show on the new WMUN has the Bearcat perspective

A new survey finds the average adult who cooks knows 15 recipes by heart.

Muncie has 6th smallest employee-manager wage gap in U.S. Smartest Dollar had that.

Taco Bell has revealed that, over the four months the Mexican Pizza was in stores in 2022, they sold 45 million of them.

Cardinal preparedness – How Ball State deals with active shooter, and other situations – they have a Critical Incident Team – Pres. Mearns

A federal jury has found Charles House, 40, of Anderson, Indiana, guilty on all twelve counts, including attempting to traffic methamphetamine, trafficking in over 100 kilograms of marijuana, and illegally possessing twelve firearms. It was October 2018, when the Madison County Drug Task Force initiated an investigation into his drug trafficking organization. House traveled to California to purchase narcotics and then mailed the narcotics to multiple addresses in Anderson, Indiana. The drugs were then redistributed by co-conspirators Sean Brown and Marcus Hayes-Patterson in Anderson. This case was investigated by the FBI, US Postal Inspection Service, IRS Criminal Investigation, Anderson Police Department, Madison County Drug Task Force, and Muncie Police Department.