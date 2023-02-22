Lt. Gov. Says Indiana’s Version of Bill is Better

She says it’s a better bill than Florida’s – Indiana House Bill 1608 caused a stir at the Statehouse Monday, with at least a couple of people removed for causing disruption. In her own words, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch says the bill was patterned after Florida legislation

That from yesterday’s WMUN Delaware County Today Radio show. Opponents of the bill say it would send the wrong message to LGBTQ children and make them feel like outcasts.

Open Door Health Services downtown Muncie health center, (located at 333 S. Madison St.) has reopened its community COVID vaccine clinic three days each week. Through May 26, available Tuesdays and Thursdays, Noon – 5 p.m., and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. No-cost flu shots are also there while supplies last. COVID home test kits are free Friday, February 24 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the health system’s 220 S. Walnut St. administrative site in Muncie.

Plans are underway for the 4th annual Juneteenth Muncie celebration – here’s Dorica Watson with the history

the event is June 17th at McCullough Park Muncie, and the sponsorship deadline is May 19.

U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) will visit Fishers today to tout Young’s bill to renew and expand tax incentives for research and development, as explained in a press release. Young, and Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness will visit INCOG BioPharma, which recently completed a $60 million facility in Fishers for the 9 – 10 a.m. event.

State Finals for girls’ basketball this weekend – IHSAA Commissioner Paul Neittig

Lapel is in it to win it.

Pence advises Indy Mayor – Part of the new 6th District includes parts of Indianapolis, and Congressman Greg Pence told me yesterday on the new WMUN Radio, that a few weeks ago he met with Indy’s Mayor

Hear the entire conversation from yesterday on WMUNmuncie.com.

Indiana State Police has promoted Trooper Nicholas Albrecht to the rank of Sergeant, where he will serve as a squad supervisor for the Pendleton District. He is a native of Randolph County, Indiana, and graduated from Winchester Community High School in 2011. After graduation, Sergeant Albrecht attended Ivy Tech Community College in Muncie until 2013. In his new role, he’ll supervise and mentor a squad of troopers assigned to the Pendleton District. Sergeant Albrecht currently resides in Delaware County with his wife, Abby, and his daughter.