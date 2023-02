Applications for the American Association of University Women, Muncie Branch, nontraditional student scholarship are due Saturday, April 1. MuncieJournal.com reports the scholarship is worth $1,500 and is available for the 2023-2024 academic year, effective Aug. 1, 2023, through July 31, 2024. The scholarship must be used for tuition, health fee, books, and other classroom-related expenses for the year, including the summer session.