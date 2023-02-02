Indiana’s Hands Free Law: It Seems Simple!

It seems to be one of the most broken laws in our state – it’s called Hands Free

That’s Sgt. Scott Keegan, PIO from the Indiana State Police from yesterday’s Delaware County Today Radio show. Hear the entire segment on WMUNmuncie.com.

One opponent, two matches for Ball State – tonight, coach Donan Cruz

Same team Saturday, too, making the trip all the way from Utah.

WLBC News Bits:

Snacks eaten by Americans watching the Super Bowl will contain 4 million pounds of fat.

Today is Groundhog Day. Punxsutawney Phil began his weather forecasting in 1896 at Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, about 90 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

30 years ago in February, Groundhog Day the movie was released.

Today is First Thursday / Arts Walk in downtown Muncie. From 5 – 8 p.m., stores, restaurants, galleries and various attractions welcome you – free parking all over the place.

Why so high? – Prices for heating and utility bills have gone up this Winter, and it’s not just from the recent weather Indiana had. 2022 had some of the highest sustained costs across multiple energy companies due to the weather, but also increased fuel prices worldwide. Compared to 2021, Citizens Energy Group had an increase of 43% for their prices, and Duke Energy increased 29%.

WLBC News Bits:

President Donald Trump Endorses Jim Banks for Senate.

Autonews.com says Toyota sold 10.5 million vehicles in 2022, defending its title as the world’s top-selling automaker for a third straight year.

BSU Grad Students have a deadline of this Wednesday to apply for spring commencement.

We’ve been asked for more about the Delaware County Honor Guard since our interview earlier this week. Volunteer Mark DiFabio told me how meaningful their work is

The volunteers make funerals of fallen service people more complete. Hear that segment on WMUNmuncie.com, scroll down to look for Honor Guard.

It’s Identity Theft Awareness Week and Better Business Bureau has some tips to keep you safe. Review your bank account and credit card statements regularly. Look for unfamiliar charges, accounts, or withdrawals. Check your credit reports regularly for unauthorized inquiries and accounts. In the U.S., you have the right to check your credit report with each of the three major credit bureaus once per year at AnnualCreditReport.com. This is the only free crediting reporting service authorized by the Federal Trade Commission. Protect yourself against hackers: Use strong passwords or phrases. Change your passwords frequently. Use different passwords for each online account or website. To report a scam, go to BBB Scam Tracker.