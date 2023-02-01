In Memory of Laycie

The 2025 Laycie Marie Chambers Memorial Scholarship has been created, in honor of the young lady that recently passed away in that auto accident. You can contribute a tax deductible donation to her scholarship by going to the LPAA link on our Local News page this morning. https://libertyperryalumni.com/store/donation/2025-laycie-marie-chambers-memorial-scholarship-donation/

During his introductory press conference, former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich made one thing clear

and Colts fans might be a little surprised to hear that. Also, not that he was throwing anyone under a bus

Reich was hired as the Carolina Panthers head coach this offseason. During his time in Indy, he coached nearly 10 different quarterbacks and made the playoffs twice.

WLBC News Bits:

U.S. Plans to End Public Health Emergency for Covid on May 11.

The average person uses 700 pounds of paper products each year – including paper towels, office copy paper, toilet paper, etc.

The Anderson Mayor’s Ball awarded 52 grants to teachers in the amount of $72,683 according to a release.

February is Black History Month, and dozens of events in Indianapolis will provide opportunities to experience African American art, culture, music and creativity – if you know of events in WLBCland, please email them to steve.lindell@woofboom.com.

Take a Chance on Me, an exhibit of paintings by artist Kyle Ragsdale, is on display in the Metcalf Gallery in the Modelle Metcalf Visual Arts Center on the Taylor University campus. The exhibit opened on January 23, and will close on February 10, with an artist talk at 6:00 pm.

State officials have announced five teams selected to participate in the 2023 Indiana Supportive Housing Institute. Each team is comprised of housing developers, service providers, and community-based organizations who will develop concept projects for affordable housing with access to supportive services for Hoosiers experiencing homelessness.

In Congress, a bill to protect the elderly. The Financial Exploitation Prevention Act passed unanimously in the House on Monday. The bill shores up rules for mutual fund operators in order to make sure that any business they get does not come through exploiting seniors.

Mayor Ridenour’s fourth Muncie State of the City address will be held on March 2, 2023, at the Alumni Center. Doors will open at 7:30, light breakfast before the address begins at 8:30. EventBrite is where you reserve your seat.

Written and compiled by Steve Lindell, Dir. of News Operations