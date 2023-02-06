Greg Pence: “Not So Classified,” Regarding VP’s Documents

No one knew this, before our Live Radio interview Friday – Classified documents – Trump, then Biden, then Mike Pence. 6th Dist. Congressman Greg Pence disclosed something on Friday’s WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio show that we didn’t know

He told me that he asked his brother

The entire segment is on WMUNmuncie.com – look for Greg Pence.

There’s no debating – being an officer of the law is challenging, and Indiana State Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Scott Keegan told me how they prepare

He is also a trainer at the Academy. Heat that entire interview from last week’s Delaware County Today Radio show on WMUNmuncie.com – look for the episode entitled ISP.

An unnamed golf caddie for an amateur player collapsed during the second round of the PGA Tour’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Friday and received CPR by a cop from the crowd before Cal Fire arrived, and sent to a nearby hospital. Play was stopped on No. 11 for nearly an hour – groups behind were allowed to play through. The man was expected to be OK in a report we saw on Saturday.

WLBC News Bits:

A form for requesting American Rescue Plan funds will be available on the Madison County website by Monday. Herald Bulletin says the county’s ARP Leadership Team voted Wednesday to approve both the form.

Tyrese Haliburton is the first Indiana Pacers point guard to make the All-Star game in almost 50 years and the 15th overall.

Honoring Laycie – my guest last week on Delaware County Today Radio show was Rick Morris

He explained the way they have created a way for Laycie Marie Chambers to live on, after her passing in that auto accident

To contribute, click this link on our Local News Page now.

He said not as classified as some other docs – More now on the assertions of 6th Dist. Congressman Greg Pence when we spoke on Friday’s Delaware County Today Radio show about classified documents

He said earlier in the interview that the docs from the Mike Pence home were not “as classified” as others being investigated.

Federal investigators said they have found no evidence of a mechanical malfunction before a small plane crashed on the south side of Indianapolis January 24th, killing Shane Pennington II.

The South Madison Community School Corp.’s board heard last week from several supporters of a high school counselor, but announced no action regarding her job status with the district. The counselor, Kathy McCord, was placed on indefinite leave months after sending an email to teachers informing them of a student’s gender transition decision and asking them to refrain from communicating that information to the student’s parents, according to the Herald Bulletin.

WLBC News Bits:

Approved by the Board of Trustees: Mitchell E. Daniels, Jr. School of Business approved Friday (Feb. 3) by the university’s Board of Trustees

Marwin Strong will run for Muncie City Council at Large, as he plans to announce on February 10th at Price Hall at 5:30PM.

We had this Credit Union story last week

No more – Indiana Republican Congresswoman Victoria Spartz has made a decision about her political future. John Herrick reports.

Busby reports on a bust

Today at 1:30 p.m. at the Alumni Center, Jeff Mitchell will be introduced as Ball State University’s next Director of Athletics. He and his wife, April, and their two children, Harper and Carson are coming to Muncie. WLBC’s Mark Foerster has the media interview with him – today at 4:30 p.m. on WMUN, 92.5 FM 1340 AM and free streams.

According to the recent data from the Indiana State Fire Marshal, fire fatalities in the state of Indiana in 2022 reached 71. Stephen Jones, has pointed to the lack of smoke detector usage as the main reason behind many of these fatalities.

WLBC News Bits:

Road game tomorrow for the Ball State men after a 91-90 OT win, in front of the fourth largest crowd (6,068) since 2009.

This winter’s U.S. COVID surge is fading fast, likely thanks to a ‘wall’ of immunity, according to PolicyLab at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Feb. 27 – that’s the date Carla Burke, the former food service manager for Anderson Community Schools, will be sentenced for stealing about $1 million from her former employer.

That’s a lot of thin mints

Compiled and written by Steve Lindell, Dir. of News Operations.