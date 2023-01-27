New Website For Local Radio Station

New website – easier podcasts. WMUNmuncie.com is the new place this week for The Talk of Muncie, from 92.5 FM 1340 AM and free streams – and now even easier to replay and share audio.

Sixth District Congressman Greg Pence will oversee energy, grid security, commerce and health legislation in the 118th Congress.

The Taylor University Lyric Theatre will present a full production of a Mozart opera, in English translation in the Music Building on February 3-5.

Muncie Boys and Girls Clubs has moved their administrative offices offsite to 122 N Mulberry Street. In an email, it says this will allow their Resource Development and Program teams to grow, without sacrificing space for kids. Their former offices have been converted for small group tutoring spaces so that kids who need a little more focused attention can get the focused tutoring they need to succeed. A third office is being converted into a sensory room for kids. They also reminded: Register today for The Great Futures Dinner on March 30.

New study shows how Carmel’s roundabouts have dramatically improved the safety and quality of life.

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio Endorses Jim Banks for Senate.

Ball State Programs Rank in Top 25 of U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 “Best Online Programs” List.

The Federal Court Family Celebrates Black History Month with A Glimpse into the Lives of African Americans Responsible for Upholding the Law, Friday, February 10, 2023, at 2:00 PM. The event is free and open to the public, but pre-registration is required. Please email (insd_cle@insd.uscourts.gov) to reserve a space and indicate whether you will attend in person or virtually. Virtual attendees will receive a Zoom link from the court the week of the event.

Partly correct – Those TV weather people were partly correct: Fort Wayne Airport set a new record daily maximum snowfall on Tuesday. 6.2″ breaks the old record of 5.4″ which was set during the start of the Blizzard of ’78!

USDA announced the details of additional assistance for dairy producers, including a second round of payments through the Pandemic Market Volatility Assistance Program (PMVAP) and a new Organic Dairy Marketing Assistance Program (ODMAP).

Big BSU sports weekend – both hoops teams are on the road, regular Radio channels and streams. Men’s volleyball home today and Saturday. Gymnastics home for a quad meet Sunday at 1 p.m.

The Healthy Community Alliance of East Central Indiana, in partnership with Purdue Extension and The Invitation Clinic, is celebrating American Heart Month in February with a series of Heart Health events in each of its 3 serving counties, Delaware, Blackford and Jay. Also, Wear Red Day is Friday, February 3. For more information, visit: www.healthycommunityalliance.org

