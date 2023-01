Organizers of the eighth annual Neighborhood IDEA Conference are hoping for a “full house” at the free March 4 event on Ball State University’s campus. MuncieJournal.com reports the conference will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m. in the second-floor ballroom of the L.A. Pittenger Student Center at Ball State. Registration is open now for the event. To register or for more information, go to http://www.muncieneighborhoods.org/news-events-2/events/idea/.