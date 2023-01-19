Indiana Connection to those Expensive Eggs

Eggs are a little pricey right now thanks to the outbreak of Avian flu last year — and Indiana is feeling the brunt of it

Rebecca Joniskan, president of the Indiana Poultry Association, on WISH-TV. She says Hoosiers farmers are having to recoup their flocks in order to meet that demand with a time consuming process

In was is being advertised as a cost-cutting measure, St. Joseph County commissioners are considering a measure to abolish the county’s election board.

If you would like to visit the SCOOBY-DOO! Mansion Mayhem exhibit at the Children’s Museum, you’ll need to go soon. After Sunday evening, it will be gone.

Highly touted high school hoopster coming to play Muncie Central Friday night

That’s Principal Chris Walker on yesterday’s Delaware County Today on WMUN.

What are people talking about – As the Indiana Session continues, an update from the voice of Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch – I asked her on WMUN last week, what gets the most comments from people in our state – the budget proposal includes free textbooks

Microsoft will lay off 10,000 workers, citing concern about a possible recession, from NBC news yesterday.

Carmel’s Festival of Ice this weekend in Carmel. Starting Friday and going through Sunday.

73% of Parents Say They Don’t Have Enough Parental Leave.

Since we aired the info recently about the Muncie Chamber event Jan. 26, connecting businesses to State and Federal contracts, we’ve received a lot of requests of how to attend: here’s Whitney Carmichael

The girls’ basketball season is coming to a close, and Muncie Central Principal Chris Walker had the rundown – including tonight’s game

The Sectional Draw is this Sunday at 5 p.m.

A reminder of how to apply for the newest grant application cycle for the WLBC Hometown Hero of the Month. Go to WLBC.com, and look on the Navigation bar for Hometown Hero. That link is right here, too. https://www.wlbc.com/hometown-heroes/

