Grandson on the Floor of the House – as is Tradition

A rare site on the floor of the US House – Yesterday was my first chance to interview 6th District Congressman Greg Pence since the vote for the Speaker of the House…. Behind the scenes…. That audio from Delaware County Today Radio show on WMUN.

School Choice Week is next week: 617 celebrations of educational opportunity this month as various educators highlight their unique choices.

Malcomb in the Middle actor Frankie Muniz will be joining NASCAR’s ARCA series, to be the driver of the #30 RJR ARCA Menards Championship Car.

If you have a visit to IUBMH today, here’s the info and advice from Dr. Peter Voss…. From Delaware County Today last week.

Kraken is dominating U.S. COVID cases, the CDC predicts, as deaths jump 44% in one week.

Op Ed in the BSU Daily News: Ball State has had the same logo since 1990; it’s time for an update to the Cardinals identity.