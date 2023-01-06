Errington To “Try Again” For Marijuana Legislation

She’s gonna try again – State Rep Sue Errington told me yesterday that there’s a priority of hers that she introduces practically every year

That’s one of 10 legislative priorities that she intends to introduce – the Session starts in the week to come.

More of today’s (1/6/2023) Radio News below…

Steve Lindell also asked State Rep Sue Errington for her top 3 priorities – here was #1

The Session convenes in the week to come – the State of the State speech by Gov. Holcomb is Tuesday night.

WLBC News Bytes:

This month marks the third Great Dine Out event in Hamilton County. More than 50 restaurants will be offering special deals until the end of January.

Auditor of State Tera Klutz along with newly elected Secretary of State Diego Morales and Treasurer of State Daniel Elliott invite the public to attend the inauguration ceremony on January 9 at 2:30 p.m.

Have you made a trip to the Children’s Museum to see SCOOBY-DOO! Mansion Mayhem yet? If not, you might want to plan a visit. The exhibit will close in just a few weeks, on January 22nd.

Save the dates for the YWCA Muncie annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration on Monday, Jan. 17. At 9 a.m. at the L.A. Pittenger Student Center with a keynote address by Dr. Rashida Willard, Ball State University’s Associate Vice President for Inclusive Excellence. A march from the student center to the Bell Tower on McKinley Avenue follows at 11:30 a.m. An evening event follows at 7 p.m. at Union Missionary Baptist Church in Muncie. Also, plan to join the Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Team for the annual Black History Month kickoff event on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to noon at Minnetrista Museum & Gardens.

Muncie effort to get people on a better path – JUMP is an acronym – what’s it stand for

That’s John Bush, a probation officer in Delaware County

The 10 minute interview will be part of This Week in Delaware County first airing tomorrow morning 9 – 10 a.m. on WMUN

Retired educator passes away

Another new Local Radio show launches on WMUN Monday – All Kinds of People, hosted by Dr. Joe Michevitz. His guest will be Watasha Barnes Griffin

The interview airs Monday from 9:30 – 10 a.m. on WMUN

Earlier this week, the vote was in favor of voting – in a new way

Jeff Saturday talking to reporters Wednesday. He says he knows the Colts can end a disappointing season on a high note

They’ll try for that high note Sunday at 1 p.m. – on regular Woof Boom Radio channels.

Madison County hoops in focus – Zach Johnson has the plan for tonight

On Oldies 101

