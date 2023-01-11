Big Step Forward to Change a Muncie Neighborhood

Breaking local news, in the middle of a Live Radio show yesterday – First word yesterday morning on WMUN’s Delaware County Today, in the voice of Mayor Ridenour, with Muncie City Council’s action on a big project

He was pleased to report the approval of the plan to move forward – that will include homes, townhomes, and mixed use business development. The entire interview with many more details is on Soundcloud.com/WMUNradio.

WLBC News Bits:

78% of Americans plan to exercise more in 2023, in a survey from ArrisComposites.com.

This week in Indiana history – 1882 – The Indianapolis News reported that hundreds of people had gone to Union Depot to see the first installation of electric lights.

In November, a group of 20 Anderson University students participated in the American Model United Nations (AMUN) conference in Chicago, Illinois. 18 students participated in-person, while two others participated as virtual delegates.

The MLK celebrations and events start Saturday – at Muncie Community Schools, here’s Rhonda Ward

The Director Diversity was a guest this week on Delaware County Today Radio show

From our 765BusinessJournal.com Radio show this week, Northedge Steel at SR332 and I69 interchange

That's GM Emilio Rodrico.

A neighborhood game changer in Muncie – The McKinley Live Learn Neighborhood is showing progress after approval this week from Muncie City Council, for the area directly across from Muncie Central High School – Mayor Ridenour

Not part of that development, but also on track is the new football and multi use stadium, and the new YMCA to be building on the grounds.

Purdue University’s College of Education is offering a completely online add-on license to prepare teachers – for free to help with Teacher shortages.

The next Legislative Update will be January 27th, for Members of the Muncie Delaware County Chamber of Commerce; at the Ivy Tech Fisher Building, in the community room at 8:00am. Reservation deadline is January 13th, with Brenda Brumfield.

Now an update from our free 765BusinessJournal.com Editor in Chief Mike Rhodes

Save the date: Walk a Mile in My Shoes, Saturday, February 11 starting at the Muncie Fieldhouse. Contact Muncie Mission Ministries at (765) 288-9122 or info@munciemission.org.

Campus COVID update at Ball State

Pres. Geoffrey Mearns from last Friday on Delaware County Today Radio show