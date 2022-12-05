The Muncie Central High School Alumni Association’s Memorabilia Room Open To Public On Certain Dates

The Muncie Central High School Alumni Association’s Memorabilia Room will be open to people attending Central home boys basketball games through January 2023. MuncieJournal.com reports the Memorabilia Room will open 30 minutes ahead of each boys varsity game and will close after halftime. The room will be open on Saturday, Dec. 17; Wednesday, Dec. 21; and Tuesday, Dec. 27. In 2023, the room will be open on Friday, Jan. 6; Friday, Jan. 13; and Friday, Jan. 20; Jan. 28; Saturday, Feb. 8; and Tuesday, Feb. 14.