Boosting: When, and Who? In The Words of Dr. Bird from IUBMH

In his own words – Dr. Jeff Bird, President IUBMH had some good news about COVID improvements

I asked him Friday on WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio Show, when’s the time to get booster, or re-boosted

People are still smiling today – 345 families served in Delaware County, with over $131,000 raised and spent Saturday for Secret Families Muncie Christmas Charity event. Volunteers swarmed Muncie Meijer, and Toyota of Muncie to purchase, and wrap the gifts as delivery teams spend the day bringing to homes all around Delaware County.

WLBC News Bytes:

Geoff Esper wins St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Championship over the weekend – even beating Indiana’s own and defending champion, Joey Chesnutt.

Fishers last week swore in in their first Black female firefighter – Lauren Gray told WTHR she was inspired in her career choice by her father, a policeman.

Visit an Indiana State Park Inn this winter and Save! Now through March 2, 2023. Stay two nights, Sunday–Thursday, and your second night is FREE.

Reds Fest happened over the weekend in Cincy – back after a COVID hiatus. And, we’re hearing that the Reds Winter Caravan might be re-started, in a smaller version. We’ll let you know what we hear.

Even the Gov gets sick – Your governor was in the hospital. Jaden Arnold explains why

WTHR says he was released after a two day stay.

A Muncie firefighter, believed to have suffered second-degree burns to his hands, was released following treatment at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. Three houses in an eastside Muncie neighborhood were severely damaged by the fire on Saturday morning. Paul Sykes, a battalion chief, told Star Press the blaze was believed to have started in a house that had most recently been lived in by “squatters.”

WLBC News Bytes:

Student filmmakers at Taylor University have earned nine awards including four first place awards and two second place awards from the College Broadcasters Inc. (CBI) for their work on television, radio, podcast, and film projects.

MercyMe concert coming to Muncie, Mar 18th, 2023 at Emens Auditorium.

The Indianapolis Zoo revealed a $53 million expansion proposal for its entrance downtown in White River State Park on Thursday night.

Muncie cops, fire and public safety personnel did it again

Each child was given a $100 gift card to Christmas shop. Muncie, Delaware County, Ball State, ISP, Selma, Yorktown police departments represented as well as Cowan Fire Department. They thank Muncie Target and corporate Target for sponsoring this event along with many others.

When I spoke to Dr. Jeff Bird, President IUBMH Friday on WMUN’s Delaware County Today, I asked about that Narcan vending machine

The overdose life-saving medicine is in a sort of vending machine for free, near the ER entrance to the Muncie hospital – when they can keep it stocked.

Some are wondering, what will it be? The structure in Daleville will be a Frito Lay warehouse and distribution center, around 17,000 square feet and is expected to initially employ 12 people according to Traci Lutton of the Muncie Delaware County Chamber of Commerce.

People are still talking, about a gag order – Police, attorneys and family members will have to be quiet about the Delphi case. Judge Fran Gull issued a temporary gag order Friday morning, following a three-page statement from Richard Allen’s attorneys pontificating about the actions of police and the prosecution and proclaiming their client’s innocence.

Last week, I invited Cheryl Crowder from Muncie Downtown Development Partnership on to WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio Show, and asked her to review 2022 – one of the many success stories was Fire Up Downtown

And, later in the interview she released new news

Reserve the date.

WLBC News Bytes:

Jingle Bell Rock was recorded first in 1957 – and maybe we’re the last to know, but Bobby Helms was a Bloomington, Indiana native, living in Nashville, Tennessee at the time making a name for himself as a Country music singer.

The Ball State men’s basketball team fell on a buzzer beating 3-pointer, 78-77. Road again Wednesday with Eastern Illinois at 8 p.m. on 96.7, 102.9, 104.9 and free streams.

Pastor James Warrner took to social media last week to thank everyone for what they did for the annual Anderson Thanksgiving meal. 1,137 dinners were served and the list of accolades included the City of Anderson and Anderson Police Department, Gospel Highlight Board Members, and Oldies 101 Radio.

Still more chances to support Civic, and enjoy a Christmas classic