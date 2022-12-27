The Indiana Department of Education is issuing stipends for teachers including some in Alexandria School Corp. and Daleville Community Schools. Funds were awarded if teachers were deemed highly effective or effective on their 2021 evaluations.
Alexandria schools received $54,769.36 in appreciation funds, of which 38 highly effective teachers received about $694 each. Daleville received roughly $38,405 in teacher appreciation funds.
State Issues Stipends For Some Local Teachers
