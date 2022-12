A post race survey showed that IRONMAN competitors like the Muncie version the best. IRONMAN International reports that Muncie 70.3 received an Overall Satisfaction score of 93.24%. This was the highest ranking of any 70.3 distance race in North America. The race includes a 1.2 mile swim in Prairie Creek Reservoir, a 56 mile bike through Delaware and Henry County, and a 13.1 mile run.