Muncie Mission Ministries, Inc. has announced the installation of an Indiana Legal Help Kiosk at their location at the Muncie HUB, 318 W. 8th Street in Muncie. This self-service kiosk helps local residents access IndianaLegalHelp.org, an Indiana Bar Foundation program connecting Hoosiers to legal resources and services. The Indiana Legal Help Kiosk will be available to the public at the Muncie HUB Monday through Friday between the hours of 8AM – 4PM (closed for lunch between 12-1PM).