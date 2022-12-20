Cards Reportedly Staying Close

Staying close to Cards – Ball State University graduates are entering the workforce, continuing their education, or choosing to live in Indiana at an all-time-high rate. The First Destination Report compiled by Ball State’s Career Center shows a 94 percent placement rate of the university’s Spring 2022 graduates. Of the students who reported employment, 78% work in Indiana.

The East Central Indiana Talent Collaborative (ECITC) welcomes Ashley Surpas as the new associate director for Regional Initiatives at Ball State University.

Car repossessions are on the rise in warning sign for the economy, says a report from NBC TV – financial analysts worry this trend is only going to continue in 2023.

Though Miss Wisconsin won, we’re told that BSU’s Miss Indiana finished in the top 7 of the Miss American pageant last week.

Muncie Community Schools spend some more time recently talking about the concept Cradle to Career

Dr. Kwiatkowski on Delaware County Today Radio recently

BSU sophomore guard Jaylin Sellers has been named MAC Player of the Week.

Indiana history – this week in 1935, a 22-foot, 40-ton statue of St. Nicholas was unveiled at Santa Claus, Indiana.

The Indiana Department of Health has awarded nearly $10 million to four community organizations to expand Nurse-Family Partnership programming across the state, helping to provide care and support for pregnant individuals and first-time mothers to promote healthy pregnancies and give children a successful start in life.

The Noblesville Police Department is currently accepting applications for our next Citizens Police Academy classes. Applications through Feb. 7.