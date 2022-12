An Anderson man, who represented himself at trial, was found guilty on a charge of aggravated battery and has been sentenced to 16 years. A jury deliberated for five hours before convicting 63 year old Michael McCune. He was arrested in 2020 on a charge of attempted murder, but the jury found him guilty of the lesser included felony charge of aggravated battery. McCune stabbed Laverne Pflugh Jr. 13 times following an incident at a birthday party.