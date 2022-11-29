Trees To Nuts: Kiwanis Club Shifting Holiday Fundraising

The Kiwanis Club of Muncie’s Christmas Tree fundraising lot will no longer take place. MuncieJournal.com reports, it had been located in the parking lot next to the Muncie Central Fieldhouse. A combination of tree shorages, COVID and this year, a lack of available manpower were factors in the decision. Instead, the club will sell two-pound cans of deluxe roasted nuts for $25. Anyone interested in buying nuts can stop by Kiwanis member Tom Leaird’s Underwater Service at 1623 W. Jackson St. during open hours to purchase nuts or can message the club on its Facebook page.