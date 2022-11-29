Judge Orders Release Of Redacted Documents In Delphi Murder Case

A judge has ordered the release of a redacted version of documents detailing the reasons for charging Richard Allen in the Delphi murders. WTHR reports the affidavit had remained a secret to the public for weeks after Allen’s arrest at the order of a Carroll County judge. That judge later recused himself, and a special judge, Fran Gull out of Allen County, was put on the case.

Gull made the decision to publicly release redacted court documents Tuesday after hearing public arguments on the motion Nov. 22.