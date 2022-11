Longstanding public accounting and advisory firms, Whitinger & Company LLC, and J.P. Kane & Co., LLC have announced they have executed a definitive agreement. MuncieJournal.com reports the merger will enhance the professional services of the two firms. The merged company will operate as Whitinger & Company LLC. J.P. Kane & Co. principal, John Kane will join Whitinger as a Member/Owner and will oversee the firm’s Fishers office.