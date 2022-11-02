MCS Has Positive Outlook After Nashville Trip

The Nashville Academies were recently visited by Muncie Community Schools and some other area groups, and Dr. K explains why to make the trip

She said much was learned, and added this

The George and Francis Ball Foundation convened the trip.

50% match this week: the Milan ’54 Museum, Inc. Endowment Fund through the Ripley County Community Foundation (RCCF) helps provide a permanent endowment source for the Hoosiers Museum. To make a gift, call 812-933-1098 between 8:00am and 4:00pm through Friday and tell them that you wish to make a “Day of Giving” donation to the Milan ’54 Museum, Inc. Fund #284.

Two Anderson area stories from our Afternoon Anchor from yesterday

WLBC News Bytes:

Election day, Indiana BMV Branches will have altered hours: Monday, Nov. 7, 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, Nov. 8, 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

In honor of Veteran’s Day later this month, Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana is raising funds for the Operation Full Pack initiative, and thanks to the generosity of Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield is doubling every gift until November 11. curehunger.org/donate.

A Saturday fundraiser to benefit Secret Families Muncie – Al Holdren

Then, the best times advance to the Finals to determine the winner. Secret Families is Dec. 3rd.

A Ball State professor says a study may show organizations the possible downside of rewarding top talent. Dr. Brian Webster, an associate professor of Management in the Miller College of Business, recently co-authored a research paper about a study. Although valuable to the organization, the study suggests that those individuals may be the ones who refrain from “going the extra mile.”

Business in the 765 just got even more coverage – that in a moment, after a New Castle area story

WLBC News Bytes:

The City of Carmel is now seeking applications for 2023 City Arts Grants, a program designed to support local arts organizations.

Ball State soccer’s Delaney Caldwell was named the MAC Freshman of the Year, while four other Cards received an All-MAC selection. MAC Tournament play starts Thursday against the Bowling Green Falcons.

Daylight Saving Time ends this coming weekend: fall back one hour before you go to bed Saturday night.