To celebrate Giving Back Tuesday and provide assistance to several local organizations, Minnetrista will be collecting specific items on Tuesday, November 29 in the Center Building. MuncieJournal.com reports the organizations benefiting from the event include the YWCA of Central Indiana, Open Door Health Services, Whitely Community Food Pantry, and Muncie Toys for Tots. They need personal care items, toys for kids and non perishable foods.