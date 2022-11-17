145 Years In Prision

145 years in prison: yesterday, Thomas L. Beall (DOB 1/5/1985) was sentenced by the Honorable Marianne L. Vorhees, Judge of the Delaware County Circuit Court No. 1, on his conviction on 6 counts of child molesting.

As we first told you yesterday on WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio show, 3 hours of deliberation this week before convicting Dana L. Love of Battery Resulting in Bodily Injury on a Child Less than 14 years of age, and Strangulation. After the jury returned its verdicts, the Honorable Linda Raju Wolf revoked bond, remanded him to the custody of the Delaware County Jail, and set sentencing for December 15, 2022.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett says he’s running for a third and final term.

Anderson University’s Emmett Dulaney recently received the Sharon Johnson Award from the Christian Business Faculty Association. The professor of marketing and the director of doctoral studies in the Falls School of Business, that prepares doctoral students at other Christian and liberal arts colleges.

The final Holiday Sip & Shop Small event of the year in Carmel will happen on December 3rd.

It is almost time for The Frozen Sandlot to open for the season in Kokomo. This ice-skating rink will open again on Black Friday.

Yesterday was Utility Scam Awareness Day. If someone demands immediate payment of a bill, take the following steps: Slow down. Scammers often try to hurry customers. Verify. If the scammer is on the phone, make sure they can verify they are with the utility or can verify your account information. If you are unsure, hang up and contact the utility. Stop before you act. Think about the information the caller is asking of you. If it seems unsafe or incorrect, rethink the situation and ask questions.

The Salvation Army Red Kettle Kick-Off is Saturday, noon, and the Muncie Mall, in front of Buyer’s Market. Several speakers, entertainment from local students, as we celebrate bell ringers and the history of the red kettle, and announce this year’s fundraising goal for the Red Kettle season in Muncie.

Christmas at the Zoo will kick off at the Indianapolis Zoo Saturday!

“Holidays at the Hill” is about to return to Noblesville. This seasonal event at Federal Hill Commons features carriage rides, a mailbox to send letters to Santa, ice skating, and more.

INDIANAPOLIS — Jingle Rails will be returning to the Eiteljorg Saturday!