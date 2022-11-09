MCS Ribbon Cutting, and WLBC Was There

A Muncie Community Schools ribbon cutting – and WLBC Radio news was there

The Muncie City Council Citizen of the Month honor, presented this week by Councilman Troy Ingram

Our thoughts are with his wife, family, and a grateful community.

A winning ticket for the record $2.04 billion Powerball lottery jackpot was sold at sold at a Joe’s Service Center in California, after officials delayed the drawing Monday night, due to what the Multi-State Lottery Association called a “technical issue.”

Indiana builds and ships more RVs than anywhere else on Earth. If you buy an RV, it most likely was built in Elkhart or one of Indiana’s north central cities. But, fewer are being built and shipped. Over 600,000 RVs were built in 2021, and the decline is called a “normalization.”

The Muncie Mayor was in studio yesterday for the new daily Delaware County Today radio show on WMUN

Dan Ridenour was asked about the recent TV story related to a MPD officer being paid while on administrative leave, as well as that officer’s separation from the charges related to other Officers from that 2018 incident. You’ll hear more on our new tomorrow, and on This Week in Delaware County first airing Saturday 9-10am on WMUN.

Suspect’s arrest announced on Live Local Radio show – Quick work by Muncie cops – related to last week’s shootings during which one woman was killed and another was injured as innocent bystanders – this, from a Live interview yesterday morning on WMUN with Mayor Ridenour

This happened yesterday, during a Live Radio show in our Muncie building

That was WLBC’s Jared Boomer, asking our staff to leave the building – as the Muncie Fire Department was arriving to investigate a fire in a conference room – turned out to be a bad ballast on a light fixture, and all safely returned to work – and Radio.