Muncie Police now say a threatening message on Snapchat was apparently a factor in events that led to a Muncie woman’s fatal shooting. The Star Press reports 43 year old Joanie Elaine Webb was shot to death in her home at 814 S. Monroe St. shortly after 4:30 p.m. Friday. 19 year old Darnzell Dantonio Drummer, a 19-year-old Muncie man preliminarily charged with murder, aggravated battery and criminal recklessness in the shootings.